Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Raised by Analyst

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) – Wedbush increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Mersana Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.53). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mersana Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.73) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

MRSN has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Mersana Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

MRSN stock opened at $1.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $140.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 658.85% and a negative return on equity of 223.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 146,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,412,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,354,000 after buying an additional 556,161 shares during the period. Braidwell LP lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 80.2% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,355,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,105 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 2,962,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 377.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,523,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after buying an additional 1,995,516 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

