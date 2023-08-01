Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) Decreased by Raymond James

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties in a report issued on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties’ FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

ARR has been the topic of several other research reports. Laurentian set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$11.75 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altius Renewable Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.29.

Altius Renewable Royalties has a 52-week low of C$6.70 and a 52-week high of C$11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 235.80 and a quick ratio of 102.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$285.02 million, a PE ratio of -309.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, holds interest in the royalties and investments in renewable energy projects. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company operates wind, solar, battery storage, and other types of renewable energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

