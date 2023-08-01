ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for ONEOK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ONEOK’s current full-year earnings is $5.76 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ONEOK’s FY2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OKE. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $67.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 768,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,451,000 after acquiring an additional 98,939 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 10.2% during the second quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 35.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 342,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 90,506 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.08%.

About ONEOK

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.