Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Reduced by US Capital Advisors

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.36.

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$48.48 on Monday. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$47.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$51.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08. The firm has a market cap of C$97.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.02. Enbridge had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of C$12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.83 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 300.85%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

