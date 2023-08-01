National Bank Financial Weighs in on First National Financial Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of First National Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for First National Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First National Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Get First National Financial alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

First National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FN stock opened at C$39.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.49. The company has a current ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,274.23. First National Financial has a 12 month low of C$32.72 and a 12 month high of C$40.50.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First National Financial had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of C$432.09 million for the quarter.

First National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.91%.

About First National Financial

(Get Free Report)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.