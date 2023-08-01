Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Issued By Raymond James

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Free Report) – Raymond James reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Fortis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$58.46.

Shares of FTS opened at C$56.21 on Monday. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$48.45 and a 12-month high of C$62.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$56.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$56.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.94. The stock has a market cap of C$27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.19.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.02 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 12.85%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.87%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

