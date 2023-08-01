IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of IGM Financial in a report released on Wednesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for IGM Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IGM Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

IGM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities raised shares of IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of IGM stock opened at C$41.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$40.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.73. The stock has a market cap of C$9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.54. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of C$33.45 and a 52-week high of C$43.97.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$934.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$838.00 million. IGM Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.18%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.96%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

