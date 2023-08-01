Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Lundin Mining Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.06). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.02 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LUN. UBS Group upgraded Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. CIBC increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 price target on Lundin Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.93.

Shares of LUN opened at C$11.79 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$6.24 and a 12-month high of C$11.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of C$9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.30%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

