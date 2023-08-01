Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Increased by Analyst

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for MAG Silver in a report released on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$22.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.97.

MAG Silver Price Performance

MAG Silver stock opened at C$15.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$13.93 and a 12 month high of C$22.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.80.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.02).

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.