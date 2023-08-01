Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northland Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CSFB boosted their target price on Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Northland Power from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. CIBC dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$41.50 to C$37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Northland Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.32.

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at C$25.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.59. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$25.39 and a 52-week high of C$47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of C$6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.41.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.26). The firm had revenue of C$621.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$663.80 million. Northland Power had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 18.76%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

