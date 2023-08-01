Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Lowered by Analyst

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGPFree Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a report released on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.10 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.72 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TRGP. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.82.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $81.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.01. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $81.99.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGPGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($1.40). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.81%.

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

