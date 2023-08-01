Analysts Issue Forecasts for TC Energy Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for TC Energy in a report released on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.01. TC Energy had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of C$3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.69 billion.

TRP has been the subject of several other reports. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$60.50 to C$59.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. CIBC downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.47.

TSE:TRP opened at C$47.26 on Monday. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$43.70 and a 12 month high of C$68.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 236.94%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

