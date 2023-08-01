The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Williams Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Williams Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. CIBC assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

NYSE WMB opened at $34.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.79. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Williams Companies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,024,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,242,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,796,000 after buying an additional 273,005 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,064,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $658,835,000 after buying an additional 930,876 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,796,000 after buying an additional 136,216 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

