TransAlta Renewables Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for TransAlta Renewables in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TransAlta Renewables’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.02. TransAlta Renewables had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of C$119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$134.80 million.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RNW. ATB Capital cut shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. CSFB lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.50.

TSE RNW opened at C$13.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of C$10.63 and a 52-week high of C$18.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is presently 313.33%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.

