Analysts Issue Forecasts for Uber Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Uber Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt anticipates that the ride-sharing company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.06.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $49.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $100.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day moving average is $36.54. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,534,704.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,143 shares of company stock valued at $10,798,399. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,333,891,000 after purchasing an additional 123,408,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6,754.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,808,165 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $242,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

