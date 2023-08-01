Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Increased to C$110.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$174.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$110.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore cut their price target on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$117.00.

TSE:PD opened at C$87.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.75. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$56.42 and a 52-week high of C$116.60. The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$65.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$74.11.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

