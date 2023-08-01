Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Given New C$125.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$105.00 to C$125.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$174.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Evercore reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$117.00.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Price Performance

PD stock opened at C$87.57 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$56.42 and a 52-week high of C$116.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$65.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$74.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.17.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.