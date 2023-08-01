North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Increased to C$48.00 by Analysts at Pi Financial

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price upped by Pi Financial from C$32.00 to C$48.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.61.

TSE:NOA opened at C$32.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$847.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.83. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$12.65 and a 12 month high of C$34.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

