North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Increased to C$48.00 by Analysts at Pi Financial

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price upped by Pi Financial from C$32.00 to C$48.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.61.
North American Construction Group Trading Down 1.6 %
TSE:NOA opened at C$32.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$847.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.83. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$12.65 and a 12 month high of C$34.30.
North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement
About North American Construction Group
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than North American Construction Group
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 10 Best Sugar Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 AI Chip Stocks That Still Have a Long Runway
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.