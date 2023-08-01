HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

HLS stock opened at C$6.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$203.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.07. HLS Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$4.12 and a 12 month high of C$13.25.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$19.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$21.26 million. HLS Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.79% and a negative return on equity of 18.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HLS Therapeutics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

