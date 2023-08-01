Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Raised to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AGI. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$16.29 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.74 and a twelve month high of C$19.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of C$6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.33%.

In other Alamos Gold news, Director Monique Mercier sold 14,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.59, for a total transaction of C$239,832.27. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

