Royal Bank of Canada Raises FirstService (TSE:FSV) Price Target to C$173.00

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$165.00 to C$173.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of FSV stock opened at C$206.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43, a P/E/G ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$199.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$194.06. FirstService has a 52 week low of C$152.30 and a 52 week high of C$212.04.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.69 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstService will post 6.038313 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstService Increases Dividend

About FirstService

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

