Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Cut to C$31.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CVE. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. CSFB lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$30.50.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$25.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.57. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$19.90 and a 12-month high of C$29.99.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.02. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of C$12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.91 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.3918919 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

