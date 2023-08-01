Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ARE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$13.81.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Aecon Group stock opened at C$10.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$676.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.95. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.04.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

Aecon Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.31%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Stories

