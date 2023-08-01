Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$27.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AP.UN. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$27.25 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$29.00 to C$26.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.57.

Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of TSE AP.UN opened at C$21.94 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of C$20.36 and a 1-year high of C$34.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.58. The company has a market cap of C$2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34.

Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

