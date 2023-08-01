Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) PT Raised to C$125.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CP. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$113.47.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$108.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$101.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of C$90.84 and a 52-week high of C$112.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$105.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$105.53.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( TSE:CP Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.29 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.33% and a return on equity of 10.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.0040923 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

