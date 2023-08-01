Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$125.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$108.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$113.47.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at C$108.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.67. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of C$90.84 and a one year high of C$112.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$105.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$105.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( TSE:CP Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C($0.09). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 40.33%. The company had revenue of C$3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.29 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.0040923 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.00%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

