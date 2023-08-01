Royal Bank of Canada Lowers ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$49.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price target on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ATCO has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.25.

ATCO Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE ACO.X opened at C$37.64 on Friday. ATCO has a 1 year low of C$37.39 and a 1 year high of C$48.46. The stock has a market cap of C$3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$40.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

