Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday. Industrial Alliance Securities decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.81.

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$10.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.35. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$8.29 and a 12-month high of C$14.04. The firm has a market cap of C$676.74 million, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.31%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

