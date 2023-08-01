AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$6.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$15.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BOS. National Bank Financial reissued an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$13.13.

AirBoss of America stock opened at C$4.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.73. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$4.50 and a 1 year high of C$16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of C$129.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.94.

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). AirBoss of America had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of C$158.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$157.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that AirBoss of America will post 0.5418455 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is -20.41%.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

