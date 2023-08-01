Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Lowered to C$16.25 at ATB Capital

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$18.00 to C$16.25 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Aecon Group from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.81.

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at C$10.97 on Friday. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.04. The firm has a market cap of C$676.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.31%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

