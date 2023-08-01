Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TVE has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.25 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.73.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

TSE:TVE opened at C$3.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.86. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.99 and a 12 month high of C$5.60.

Tamarack Valley Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.66 per share, with a total value of C$29,276.00. In other news, Director Jeff Boyce purchased 40,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$142,736.13. Also, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.66 per share, with a total value of C$29,276.00. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.