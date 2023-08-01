Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at ATB Capital

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by ATB Capital from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$5.73.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

TSE TVE opened at C$3.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.58. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.99 and a 1-year high of C$5.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.86. The company has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.69.

Tamarack Valley Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga acquired 8,000 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.66 per share, with a total value of C$29,276.00. In related news, Director Jeff Boyce acquired 40,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$142,736.13. Also, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,276.00. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

