Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.99.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hersha Hospitality Trust

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HT. Oppenheimer downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. B. Riley raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

