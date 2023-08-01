Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Hersha Hospitality Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.99.
Hersha Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.43%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hersha Hospitality Trust
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on HT. Oppenheimer downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. B. Riley raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.
About Hersha Hospitality Trust
Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hersha Hospitality Trust
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 10 Best Sugar Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 AI Chip Stocks That Still Have a Long Runway
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.