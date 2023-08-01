Urban Edge Properties (UE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.45). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $99.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.25 million. On average, analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE UE opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.13 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.03%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Edge Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 47,368 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 41,380 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,471,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,214,000 after buying an additional 84,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,041,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,682,000 after purchasing an additional 597,582 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

