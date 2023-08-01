Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $268.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.99 million. On average, analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:XHR opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $18.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,408,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,382,000 after buying an additional 993,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,882,000 after buying an additional 828,429 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 570.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 651,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,789,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,901,000 after purchasing an additional 426,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,508 rooms across 14 states.

