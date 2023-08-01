Summit Hotel Properties (INN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.56 million, a PE ratio of -71.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.97. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.00.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -266.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Hotel Properties

About Summit Hotel Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INN. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of May 3, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 103 assets, 61 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,334 guestrooms located in 24 states.

