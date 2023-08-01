Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:RHP opened at $95.25 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $98.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.56.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 541,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,368,000 after acquiring an additional 36,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,652,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 71,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after buying an additional 31,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and leading entertainment experiences. RHP's core holdings, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, are five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

