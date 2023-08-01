Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Trading Up 0.4 %

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.81. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.05%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SKT shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,086.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, Director Susan E. Skerritt sold 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $69,642.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,145.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,086.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,179 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 13.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns (or has an ownership interest in) and/or manages a portfolio of 36 centers with an additional center currently under development. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.9 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

