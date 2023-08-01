Cascades (CAS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Cascades to post earnings of C$0.27 per share for the quarter.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.12. Cascades had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.15 billion.

Cascades Stock Performance

TSE:CAS opened at C$12.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$7.71 and a 1 year high of C$12.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.93. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.17.

Cascades Announces Dividend

Cascades Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Cascades’s payout ratio is presently -51.06%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.

Further Reading

