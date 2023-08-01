ConocoPhillips (COP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect ConocoPhillips to post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ConocoPhillips to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $117.72 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.15.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 743,124 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $73,725,000 after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 282,336 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,742 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.