HF Sinclair (DINO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

HF Sinclair is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect HF Sinclair to post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter.

HF Sinclair last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect HF Sinclair to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

DINO stock opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40. HF Sinclair has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DINO shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

