RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE RLJ opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.74.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 319.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

(Get Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.