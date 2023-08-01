BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.14 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 12.05%. On average, analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.86 million, a P/E ratio of 1,209.00 and a beta of 1.38. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $14.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 29.16 and a current ratio of 29.16.

BlackRock TCP Capital Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is presently 13,600.00%.

TCPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock TCP Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,935,000 after buying an additional 338,456 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 38,268 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 386,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,038 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 386,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 14,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

