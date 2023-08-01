Papa John’s International (PZZA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.00 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect Papa John’s International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $82.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $97.78.

PZZA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, 58.com restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

