EOG Resources (EOG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect EOG Resources to post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect EOG Resources to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $132.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. EOG Resources has a one year low of $97.39 and a one year high of $150.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.90 and a 200 day moving average of $117.84.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.32.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

