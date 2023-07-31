Cable Hill Partners LLC Buys 277 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 487.2% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of PG opened at $156.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $368.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.81.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

