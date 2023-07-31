Cable Hill Partners LLC Buys 277 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 487.2% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of PG opened at $156.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $368.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.11.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.73%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.81.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Glucose Monitor Maker DexCom In Buy Zone After Gapping Higher
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 2 Attractive Large Caps on Sale After Q2 Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.