Edge Capital Group LLC Buys 2,681 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 76,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.3% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.7% during the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.0% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.81.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $156.24 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.24. The company has a market capitalization of $368.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.