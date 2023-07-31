ZRC Wealth Management LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 84 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in AON by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in AON by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE AON opened at $319.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $266.35 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The company has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $327.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.59.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.50.

Insider Transactions at AON

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

