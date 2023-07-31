FourThought Financial Partners LLC Sells 206 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,364,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,070,000 after purchasing an additional 606,598 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,043,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,807,000 after purchasing an additional 25,717 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,037,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,178,000 after purchasing an additional 245,520 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,939,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,812,000 after buying an additional 775,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.55.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $192.26 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.55 and a 52-week high of $255.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.