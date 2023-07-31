The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 76,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.3% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.0% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.81.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1 %

PG stock opened at $156.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $368.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.77 and its 200-day moving average is $147.24.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

